College of Central Florida announces new nursing building

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The College of Central Florida is getting a new nursing building.

More than $13.5M is going to CF’s Health Science Technology Education Building.

It will be located at the school’s Ocala campus.

Construction is scheduled to start in the middle of next year.

It should be finished before 2024′s Fall semester.

College officials say the expansion is needed to meet workforce demand in north-central Florida.

