Farm Share partners with Gainesville church for Saturday food giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One state non-profit will be giving out free food in Gainesville this weekend.

Farm Share is giving out food at Gainesville Church of God by Faith at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The church is located at 735 Southeast 15th Street in the city.

Food will be given out while supplies last.

Anyone receiving the free food must stay in their vehicles and must be wearing a mask.

