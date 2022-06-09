Farm Share partners with Gainesville church for Saturday food giveaway

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One state non-profit will be giving out free food in Gainesville this weekend.

Farm Share is giving out food at Gainesville Church of God by Faith at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The church is located at 735 Southeast 15th Street in the city.

Food will be given out while supplies last.

Anyone receiving the free food must stay in their vehicles and must be wearing a mask.

