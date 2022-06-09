Gainesville general policy meeting canceled; has yet to rescheduled

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thursday’s Gainesville city meeting has been canceled.

The general policy meeting was scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m.

There has not been a time rescheduled for the meeting.

The next city meeting is scheduled for next Thursday at 10 a.m.

