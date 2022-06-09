Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Eagle-Glenn to vacant County Commission seat
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed someone to fill the county commission seat left vacant by Mary Alford.
Remi Eagle-Glenn will fill the seat.
She is a lawyer at Eagle-Glenn law firm and a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association.
Alford resigned last month after allegations surfaced that she lived outside her district.
Alford says she is running to take her District 1 seat back in the November election but has yet to file.
