Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Eagle-Glenn to vacant County Commission seat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed someone to fill the county commission seat left vacant by Mary Alford.

Remi Eagle-Glenn will fill the seat.

She is a lawyer at Eagle-Glenn law firm and a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Alford resigned last month after allegations surfaced that she lived outside her district.

Alford says she is running to take her District 1 seat back in the November election but has yet to file.

