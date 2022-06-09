Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis appoints Eagle-Glenn to vacant County Commission seat

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed someone to fill the county commission seat left vacant by Mary Alford.

Remi Eagle-Glenn will fill the seat.

She is a lawyer at Eagle-Glenn law firm and a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Alford resigned last month after allegations surfaced that she lived outside her district.

Alford says she is running to take her District 1 seat back in the November election but has yet to file.

TRENDING STORY: College of Central Florida announces new nursing building

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed someone to fill the vacant county commission seat
Bradford County Sheriff discusses the operation and its goals
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 suspects in narcotics summer operation
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 suspects in narcotics summer operation
Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 suspects in narcotics summer operation
Jay Cowart and his wife Tammy are the owner’s of the ‘Sweet Baby Cheeses’ food truck. They...
Heart patient feeds the surgeon who saved his life