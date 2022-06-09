The Hammocks is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate their grand opening
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new apartment complex joins the Gainesville community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Hammocks is having its grand opening.
This event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Coffee and breakfast pastries will be offered to attendees.
