HCA Florida North Florida hospital and Elder Options is holding an event on how to prevent fraud

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Medicare consumers can learn how to prevent fraud.

HCA Florida North Florida hospital colleagues are teaming up with Elder Options members for this event.

TRENDING STORY: Governor DeSantis signs bill meant to improve school safety

They will share awareness and educate consumers about fraud prevention.

This week is Medicare Fraud Prevention week.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.