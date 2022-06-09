Heart patient feeds the surgeon who saved his life

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - They’re serving up their classic Mac-and-cheese.

“Plus they’re getting a little bit of a treat that they don’t know about, a little brownie,” Tammy Cowart said with a giggle.

No cap, this was the best #quesadilla I've ever had. It's from Sweet Baby Cheeses. The owners' Jay and Tammy were at AdventHealth Ocala for lunch to say thank you to the cardio team. We'll share his story tonight on @WCJB20 @AdventHealthWFL pic.twitter.com/wYLnmvRTsC — Julia Laude (@JuliaMaeLaude) June 9, 2022

Jay Cowart and his wife Tammy are the owners of the ‘Sweet Baby Cheeses’ food truck. They stopped by AdventHealth Ocala Thursday to give back to cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jim Lonquist and his team. The group of nurses and doctors saved Jay’s life after he went to the hospital with chest pains.

After moving to Citra from Tampa for a quieter life, the couple first started a farm with chickens, pigs, and other smaller animals. They soon wanted to bring their yield to the community and decided to invest in the food truck business. Sweet Baby Cheeses has been in operation for roughly six years now.

“We enjoy more, cooking and preparing the food and bringing it and serving it to the public,” Jay said.

But all of it almost came to an end for this short-order cook.

He went to conduct a stress test on his heart. Dr. Lonquist said they need up finding several “critical blockages in the arteries supplying blood to his heart muscle.” If left untreated, Jay could have had a heart attack.

“He needed a coronary bypass operation which involves rerouting the blood flow,” Lonquist explained. “We do consider this to be major open-heart surgery.”

Safe is the word Jay used when describing his time with Lonquist. Now that he’s finally back on his feet and back to doing what he loves, he wanted to repay his surgeon in the best way he knew how.

“To be able to serve people who actually took care of us, that really means a lot,” he said.

