Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Homestead Park Williston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The restaurant’s ceremonial ribbon cutting will be taking place on June 9th at 11:30 a.m.
The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11th.
Festivities include a cornhole competition, food, and live music.
This event will start at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.
