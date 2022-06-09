Homestead Park Williston is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Homestead Park Williston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant’s ceremonial ribbon cutting will be taking place on June 9th at 11:30 a.m.

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, June 11th.

Festivities include a cornhole competition, food, and live music.

This event will start at 4 p.m. and is open to the public.

