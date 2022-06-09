Hydroponics helping a family save money on food and gas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - High gas prices are affecting a family who drives to Gainesville to buy supplies from Grow Thyme Hydroponics.

“Oh it’s frustrating and it’s not economical for most people,” said Wendy Trinckes.

She also said, “it’s costing her more to drive into town to buy groceries because she lives in the country”.

Gas prices are still rising, but the owners at Grow Thyme Hydroponics say they are keeping their prices steady. That is so customers can get affordable fruits and vegetables.

The owner of Grow Thyme Hydroponics said “if somebody buys something from us and they are not local, and we’re shipping that out, those prices have risen recently. There are fuel surcharges on all our orders from our distributors. They are even raising minimums on how much you have to order to get that, shipment delivered to you”.

Alexandra one of the owners of Grow Thyme Hydroponics’ believes it’s cheaper to invest in hydroponics than people think.

“I started my entire hydroponics journey with a jar on my window. So I filled it with one head of lettuce. So, you can do anything from an herb jar in your window, which is obviously very affordable, a couple of bucks”. Said, Alexandra Graham

One woman tells me hydroponics makes growing produce easy.

“Luckily, amazing places like this have been able to do it online and they’re not letting the gas prices affect us as much as since we can ship it in and we can grow it ourselves”.

