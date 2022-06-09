Advertisement

Lake City police investigating gunshots that hit home, vehicle

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police in Lake City are investigating after residents reported sounds of gunfire Wednesday night.

Officers say a home and vehicle on NW Oakland Avenue were hit by gunfire.

Police found shell casings and bullet fragments at the scene.

Officers also spoke to three people who say they heard the gunfire coming from the road outside of the home.

