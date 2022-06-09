Lake City police investigating gunshots that hit home, vehicle

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police in Lake City are investigating after residents reported sounds of gunfire Wednesday night.

Officers say a home and vehicle on NW Oakland Avenue were hit by gunfire.

Police found shell casings and bullet fragments at the scene.

Officers also spoke to three people who say they heard the gunfire coming from the road outside of the home.

