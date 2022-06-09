Advertisement

A live alligator education service will greet guests at Regal Cimena movie theaters this weekend
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:29 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Matthew Waterhouse is the owner of “The Gator Guy”.

He educates and brings awareness to all ages about gator safety, through hands on learning.

This weekend, Matthew and his gators will be at all three Regal Cinema theaters in Gainesville for the premiere of the new Jurassic World.

“When you’re growing up, in the sense of respecting the wildlife especially here in Florida, you have to reach put and touch it. Memorable experience and safety is all one thing with my program. I try to teach everybody is that it’s okay to touch the alligator, not in the wild. This is a a captive alligator type of thing” said Waterhouse.

Matthew also hosts these fun interactive program at schools, birthday parties and more.

For specific times at the theater or more information visit “The Gator Guy” facebook page.

