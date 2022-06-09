More than 30 reports of vehicles being burglarized and stolen in Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - From 6am to 3pm on Wednesday there were 25 reports of vehicles being burglarized and four reports of vehicles being stolen throughout Alachua County with many more still pending.

Johnnie Jones was one of those victims.

“Literally I walked outside to head to my office and my car was missing,” said Jones.

He then called the sheriff’s office to report his SUV stolen. That’s when he found out some of his neighbors were victimized as well.

“The video we were able to see of the suspects there were a group of young people and it just raises the concern for me of what our young people are going to do if this is the beginning of summer.”

Jones said his vehicle was found hours after deputies showed and that’s due to the technology they use.

“There are a number of automatic license plate readers, so when stolen vehicles travel through certain areas we are able to go back and see that have traveled through an area to try and get a timeline,” said public information officer Kaley Behl.

Jones said deputies showed him a video of teens breaking into the vehicles and said parents need to know where their kids are.

“Just a friendly group of kids if you would have seen them anywhere else you wouldn’t have thought anything of it but they were of full crime ring running through neighborhoods victimizing people.”

Deputies are reminding people to always lock their doors and make sure they don’t leave any valuables inside.

