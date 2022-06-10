10-year-old boy donates earnings from good deeds to Salvation Army in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A little boy makes a big difference.

“Be like cooper. Give. Be generous. And think of others,” said Salvation Army Corps Officer, Dwayne Durham. “That’s what he is doing.”

10-year-old Daniel “Cooper” Thomas started by opening doors for people at restaurants when he was only five years old. The people he did the acts for, were quick to tip acts of kindness.

Four years later Cooper encountered a homeless man, with a sign asking for money. After giving the man five dollars, he felt inspired to do more for his community and bring back his good deeds.

“So he decided from that point on, the tips he gets for holding doors for people at restaurants, he was going to donate,” said Kathryn Thomas, Cooper’s mom.

Cooper told TV20 us just how quickly he was able to raise that money and find the right charity for the donations.

“Sometimes they’d give me like five dollars or like twenty dollars,” said Cooper.

Within three months, he was able to reach his goal of five hundred and forty-five dollars. His, family, who supported him throughout his good deeds matched his amount.

On his 10th birthday, Coop decided to donate to the Salvation Army in Ocala. Corps Officer Major Dwayne says Cooper’s donations helped provide forty nights of shelter and meals at Center of Hope. Durham honored Coop with a special prize.

“It’d be a much better world that we live in if everyone took the opportunity as Cooper is doing and has done,” shared Durham.

Cooper’s acts of kindness spread to his friends who now want to participate in his mission. Meanwhile, Cooper is on the hunt for his next good deed in the community.

