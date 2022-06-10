Alachua County leaders are supporting local artists through a new arts grant

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Artists, art groups, non-profit organizations and more can apply to the “Arts Tag Mini-Grant”, with the possibility to receive one-thousand dollars for their creative projects.

Whenever anyone purchases an “I Support The Arts” specialty license plate, that money comes back to the county to fund the arts community.

County commissioners decided on this back in 2020 but recently decided to put that funding towards supporting local artists.

Grants will provide funding for visual art or music supplies, advertising, studio time, equipment, and more.

One Alachua County leader says the grant is open to all forms of creativity.

“For example, if you have dance programs you can supply a couple-minute video of your art programming,” said assistant county manager, Gina Peebles. “If you are a painter you can provide some photographs of your existing art. It really depends on the medium that the artists work with and that’s what they want to see. It is just another opportunity for us to invest in the arts locally”

The deadline to apply for the one-thousand dollars will be on July 31st at midnight.

The Alachua county arts council will review submissions and present them to county commissioners for final approval.

Artists will be notified in September.

“Our art community really thrives in this community. I am excited that the board of county commissioners decided this is how they wanted to show their love and enthusiasm and support for the arts. They could have used it for any other art programming but they decided let’s help invest a little into our arts. To make sure people locally can understand and benefit from the arts” said Peebles.

These artists will then have to complete their project somewhere between October 2022, through September 2023.

