Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis talks gas tax holiday amid record high inflation nationwide

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said the gas tax holiday is supposed to align with when the least amount of tourists is expected to be in the state.

The US Labor Department reported inflation hit 8.6% for the month of May. Patronis said the State Department of Financial Services reported the least amount of tourists in the fourth quarter of the year, which will maximize the gas tax holiday for Florida residents.

The holiday will be for the entire month of October and is an expected cut of about $200 million dollars. Patronis mentioned that keeping Florida’s economy open during the pandemic is a contributing factor to providing these benefits.

So come October, Florida residents can expect the price of gas to drop by 25 cents per gallon.

