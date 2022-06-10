Advertisement

Gainesville man steals Dunkin’ Donuts breakfast and runs off

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after police say he pushed a customer aside at Dunkin’ Donuts and stole his breakfast.

Police say Reginald Price took off with a bagel and a donut from the establishment. Officers spotted him eating the stolen breakfast nearby.

Police say that Price was caught on security cameras stealing more food near University Avenue.

Price is being held at the Alachua County Jail with a bond set at $7,000 dollars.

