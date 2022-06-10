Gov. DeSantis appoints Republican Alachua county commission board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a new commissioner in Alachua County.

Republican state committee woman Raemi Eagle-Glenn was appointed to the board by Governor Ron DeSantis.

This is the first time since 2014 that a republican will sit on the commission board.

The appointment happened after former commissioner Mary Alford. She is a Democrat who resigned due to allegations she did not live in her district.

Two years ago, Raemi Eagle-Glenn lost the election to Alford for this same position.

I asked officials from both the democratic and republican parties what they think about the governor’s appointment.

Commissioner Ken Cornell of district 4 said “I am obviously a big proponent of people electing their representatives as opposed to, having to be served by people that are appointed. So that is why we have elections, and this seat is coming up in November”.

The chair of the Alachua County Republican party has a different take on eagle Glenn being appointed.

“I mean, by Mary Action of resigning, she has candidly acknowledged that she misled the voters. An elected Democrat chose to mislead the voters of Alachua County in order to obtain an $82,000 a year seat”.

This November the district one position will be up for grabs during the election. Mary Alford said via social media she is going to run again. She has until June 17th to officially file for the seat.

In this upcoming election, people will be able to vote for candidates running for districts one, two, and four.

