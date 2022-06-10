Judge grants plea deal for hit and run driver who killed 18-year-old in 2020

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge granted a plea deal for hit and run driver, Joshua Figueroa.

He was sentenced to six years in prison for killing 18-year-old Maggie Paxton.

Evidence showed he was driving the car that hit Paxton on University Avenue on December 9 of 2020.

He left the scene without providing any aid to Paxton.

Gainesville police officers arrested Figueroa last July.

A representative for the state attorney’s office says this sentencing will change Figueroa’s residency status in the state of Florida.

TRENDING STORY: Marion County residents are demanding change to a dangerous intersection

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.