Judge grants plea deal for hit and run driver who killed 18-year-old in 2020

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge granted a plea deal for hit and run driver, Joshua Figueroa.

He was sentenced to six years in prison for killing 18-year-old Maggie Paxton.

Evidence showed he was driving the car that hit Paxton on University Avenue on December 9 of 2020.

He left the scene without providing any aid to Paxton.

Gainesville police officers arrested Figueroa last July.

A representative for the state attorney’s office says this sentencing will change Figueroa’s residency status in the state of Florida.

