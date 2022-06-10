Judge grants plea deal for hit and run driver who killed 18-year-old in 2020
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge granted a plea deal for hit and run driver, Joshua Figueroa.
He was sentenced to six years in prison for killing 18-year-old Maggie Paxton.
Evidence showed he was driving the car that hit Paxton on University Avenue on December 9 of 2020.
He left the scene without providing any aid to Paxton.
Gainesville police officers arrested Figueroa last July.
A representative for the state attorney’s office says this sentencing will change Figueroa’s residency status in the state of Florida.
