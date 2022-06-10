Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is in jail after police say he inappropriately grabbed a 13-year-old girl.

The teenager fought back.

Officers say 47-year-old James Scott grabbed the girl from behind and said, “I’m going to bring you back home.”

She pepper sprayed him and reported him to police. Officers say Scott gave them a fake name and resisted when they tried to cuff him.

He is currently being held at the Alachua County Jail on a bond amount of more than one million dollars.

