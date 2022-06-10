Advertisement

Marion County Fire Rescue responds to house fire

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Vounty fire rescue crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a mobile home in Ocala.

Crews arrived in minutes at the Paddock Park South Mobile Home Park around 1 pm.

They worked quickly to put out the flames, which had spread to multiple structures and to a car on the property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

