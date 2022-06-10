Marion County Fire Rescue responds to house fire

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion Vounty fire rescue crews responded to a fire Thursday afternoon at a mobile home in Ocala.

Crews arrived in minutes at the Paddock Park South Mobile Home Park around 1 pm.

They worked quickly to put out the flames, which had spread to multiple structures and to a car on the property.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

