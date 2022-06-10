Marion County Pets: Bliss, Midnight, and Super

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Bliss. She’s a six-year-old gal who’s past that kitten stage but still has a playful side. She is definitely the perfect napping companion.

Next is three-year-old Midnight. Midnight has it all going for her. She’s great with other cats, dogs, and kids and is drop-dead gorgeous.

Lastly, say good morning to Super. This eight-year-old pup describes himself as a super pet. He would love to be your one and only forever friend.

The adoption fee for all dogs and cats is only $50 and includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit marioncountyfl.org/animal.

