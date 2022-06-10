Marion County residents are demanding change to a dangerous intersection

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The intersection of Hwy 326 and 225 in Marion County has had its share of accidents and residents said the two stop signs and blinking lights are not enough.

When you drive through this intersection some people slow down but others speed up causing multiple wrecks each year.

“You’re always hearing about accidents at this intersection it’s really bad and it does concern me because not only do I travel down here my children travel down this road as well,” said resident Kathie Sanzone.

State troopers are reporting a total of eight crashes from 2018 to 2021 with two of them being fatal.

The most recent one was on June 1st of this year involving a log truck and a pickup truck. Sanzone’s husband was also involved in another accident.

“My husband was slowing down and there was a car sitting on that side of the intersection and he stop and my husband saw him and as he was approaching the center of the intersection the kid just pulled right out in front of him.”

Her husband’s jeep was totaled and he had no significant injuries but she had a friend back in 2014 that killed at the intersection.

Sanzone and other residents want something done to make the road safer.

“Having a traffic light probably some speed bumps prior to the intersection. Maybe taking some of these trees out to give more visibility.”

Residents brought this issue to Marion County Commissioners. The county said a traffic study was done and it did not meet the criteria to have a traffic signal.

They added a radar signal for speeding and say that has decreased the number of accidents, but residents say that’s still not enough to save at least one person’s life.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.