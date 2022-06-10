Advertisement

Ocala man arrested for fleeing police

Ocala man arrested for fleeing police
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 43-year-old Frank Dykes of Ocala was arrested after fleeing by car and foot.

He was originally pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

Dykes was wanted for felony gun and drug charges along with failure to register as a sex offender.

When confronted by officers, he drove away.

After the chase, he hit a stop sign on Northwest 10th Street before fleeing on foot.

He is facing three felony charges including fleeing, eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash.

He is being held at the Marion County jail.

TRENDING STORY: Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrest 6 suspects in narcotics summer operation

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer