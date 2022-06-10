Ocala man arrested for fleeing police
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 43-year-old Frank Dykes of Ocala was arrested after fleeing by car and foot.
He was originally pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.
Dykes was wanted for felony gun and drug charges along with failure to register as a sex offender.
When confronted by officers, he drove away.
After the chase, he hit a stop sign on Northwest 10th Street before fleeing on foot.
He is facing three felony charges including fleeing, eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash.
He is being held at the Marion County jail.
