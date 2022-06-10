Ocala man arrested for fleeing police

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 43-year-old Frank Dykes of Ocala was arrested after fleeing by car and foot.

He was originally pulled over for not wearing a seatbelt.

Dykes was wanted for felony gun and drug charges along with failure to register as a sex offender.

When confronted by officers, he drove away.

After the chase, he hit a stop sign on Northwest 10th Street before fleeing on foot.

He is facing three felony charges including fleeing, eluding, and leaving the scene of a crash.

He is being held at the Marion County jail.

