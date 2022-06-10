Advertisement

Silver Alert issued in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a silver alert tonight for a 93-year-old man in Marion County who went missing last Tuesday.

Robert Grosse was last seen on Southwest Indian Hills Drive in Dunnellon.

He was driving a white 2007 Buick LaCrosse that may have been spotted in Sumter County.

Robert has medical conditions that require him to take medicine and may have early stages of dementia.

