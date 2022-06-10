Silver alert issued in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a silver alert tonight for a 93-year-old man in Marion County who went missing last Tuesday.

Robert Grosse was last seen on Southwest Indian Hills Drive in Dunnellon.

He was driving a white 2007 Buick LaCrosse that may have been spotted in Sumter County.

Robert has medical conditions that require him to take medicine and may have early stages of dementia.

