Teach Me to Dance is having its 5th annual fundraiser

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Teach Me to Dance fundraiser is starting.

This event is to raise money to send kids to a summer stem camp at Caring and Sharing.

The dance happens from June 10th until June 12th at various locations.

This event features workshops on urban ballroom, Chicago style step, and line dancing.

The fundrasier starts at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Reitz Union Hotel at UF.

