Advertisement

Teach Me to Dance is having its 5th annual fundraiser

Teach Me to Dance is having its 5th annual fundraiser
Teach Me to Dance is having its 5th annual fundraiser(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 5th annual Teach Me to Dance fundraiser is starting.

This event is to raise money to send kids to a summer stem camp at Caring and Sharing.

The dance happens from June 10th until June 12th at various locations.

TRENDING STORY: Heart patient feeds the surgeon who saved his life

This event features workshops on urban ballroom, Chicago style step, and line dancing.

The fundrasier starts at 7 p.m. at the Wayne Reitz Union Hotel at UF.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

art grant
Alachua County leaders are supporting local artists through a new arts grant
Marion County Pets: Bliss, Midnight, and Super
Marion County Pets: Bliss, Midnight, and Super
The Emerson Alumni Hall President Ballroom hosts the Catalyst Summer A annual showcase
The Emerson Alumni Hall President Ballroom hosts the Catalyst Summer A annual showcase
This is the first time since 2014 that a republican will sit on the commission board.
Gov. DeSantis appoints Republican Alachua county commission board