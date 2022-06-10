Advertisement

UF’s Jasmine Moore captures NCAA outdoor long jump title

Gator sophomore sets tone on opening leap for third championship of 2022
Gators thriving in NCAA meet(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -Florida track and field sophomore Jasmine Moore claimed her third individual NCAA title of the school year on Thursday, winning the women’s long jump with a leap of 22 feet, three quarter inches at the national championship meet in Eugene, Oregon. Moore’s winning effort came on her first leap of the day.

Moore had previously won the NCAA indoor long jump and triple jump crowns and goes for her fourth title of the school year on Saturday in the outdoor triple jump. She is already just the third woman in SEC history to sweep all four conference titles in the horizontal jumps during the same calendar year.

UF teammate Claire Bryant came in fifth in the women’s long jump at 21 feet, four and a quarter inches, giving Florida 14 points in the team standings. The Gators won the NCAA indoor team title in March and will be a threat to secure their first in the outdoor season on Saturday.

