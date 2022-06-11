Alachua County man jailed after beating fiance.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested after he beat his fiance and resisted officers outside a hospital.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 37-year-old Michael Weston allegedly beat his fiance after taking illicit substances.

When deputies arrived at the hospital to talk to her, they saw she had severe swelling on her eye.

Deputies confronted Weston when he arrived at the hospital shortly after.

That’s when he resisted arrest and started fighting against the deputies.

He has been charged with domestic battery, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest using violence

