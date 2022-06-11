Advertisement

Blue Run gets funding boost

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Blue Run of Dunnellon Park has brought tons of visitors to the city and it’s about to improve with the help of more than two million dollars.

Governor Ron DeSantis approved a bill requested by Marion County to help improve Blue Run Park.

With an increase in tourism, the park has been a priority for significant changes.

They plan to use the two-point five million dollars on a new protected pedestrian lane on the bridge over the Rainbow River plus a new trail design connecting other walkways.

The project is meant to provide a much safer passage for pedestrians and visitors who come.

