Chiefland woman arrested after knife assault
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland woman faces charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say she cut a man several times with a knife.
21-year-old Sararae Webb was arrested today.
Deputies say she called 911 claiming she was being attacked and had to use a knife to defend herself.
The man with several slashes on his hands and chest plus his truck also had a slashed tire.
Deputies say Webb was the main aggressor.
She faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
TRENDING STORY: Man arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.