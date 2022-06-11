Advertisement

Chiefland woman arrested after knife assault

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A Chiefland woman faces charges after Levy County sheriff’s deputies say she cut a man several times with a knife.

21-year-old Sararae Webb was arrested today.

Deputies say she called 911 claiming she was being attacked and had to use a knife to defend herself.

The man with several slashes on his hands and chest plus his truck also had a slashed tire.

Deputies say Webb was the main aggressor.

She faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.

