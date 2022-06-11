Gator men’s track & field team runs away with NCAA outdoor title as Fahnbulleh wins twice as individual

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s track and field team claimed their fifth outdoor NCAA team title in stunning fashion on Friday, requiring only seven finals entries to win the trophy in Eugene, Oregon. Florida scored 54 team points, led by twin titles from sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh, to pull away from Texas, the runner-up with 38 points.

The evening started with Florida taking second place in the 4 x 100 meter relay in 38.52 seconds, just .03 seconds behind USC. Fahnbulleh ran the anchor leg of that race and then went to work as an individual.

In the men’s 100 meters, Fahnbulleh chased down the field to win in 10.00 seconds, becoming the fist Gator to claim the 100m since Jeff Demps in 2010. Gator Dedrick Vanover was fifth in 10.16 seconds.

Florida added to its point total in the 400 meters, with Champion Allison taking runner-up in 44.41 seconds and Ryan Willie running a personal best in 45.00, good for fifth.

Fahnbulleh dominated the competition in the 200 meters, winning his second straight national title in 19.83 seconds, three-tenths ahead of the runner-up.

Owning 44 points in less than two hours, Florida was already assured the team crown entering the evening’s final event, the 4 by 400 meter relay. The Gators took care of business anyway, prevailing in 2:58.88, with Allison running the anchor leg.

The Florida women go after a sweep of the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles on Saturday. Likely point scorers for the Gators include Anna Hall (Heptathlon) and Jasmine Moore (Triple Jump).

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.