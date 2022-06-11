Advertisement

Gator men’s track & field team runs away with NCAA outdoor title as Fahnbulleh wins twice as individual

Sprinter repeats in 200m, adds 100m to trophy collection
FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and...
FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Thomas Boyd, File)(Thomas Boyd | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s track and field team claimed their fifth outdoor NCAA team title in stunning fashion on Friday, requiring only seven finals entries to win the trophy in Eugene, Oregon. Florida scored 54 team points, led by twin titles from sprinter Joseph Fahnbulleh, to pull away from Texas, the runner-up with 38 points.

The evening started with Florida taking second place in the 4 x 100 meter relay in 38.52 seconds, just .03 seconds behind USC. Fahnbulleh ran the anchor leg of that race and then went to work as an individual.

In the men’s 100 meters, Fahnbulleh chased down the field to win in 10.00 seconds, becoming the fist Gator to claim the 100m since Jeff Demps in 2010. Gator Dedrick Vanover was fifth in 10.16 seconds.

Florida added to its point total in the 400 meters, with Champion Allison taking runner-up in 44.41 seconds and Ryan Willie running a personal best in 45.00, good for fifth.

Fahnbulleh dominated the competition in the 200 meters, winning his second straight national title in 19.83 seconds, three-tenths ahead of the runner-up.

Owning 44 points in less than two hours, Florida was already assured the team crown entering the evening’s final event, the 4 by 400 meter relay. The Gators took care of business anyway, prevailing in 2:58.88, with Allison running the anchor leg.

The Florida women go after a sweep of the NCAA indoor and outdoor titles on Saturday. Likely point scorers for the Gators include Anna Hall (Heptathlon) and Jasmine Moore (Triple Jump).

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Gators thriving in NCAA meet
UF’s Jasmine Moore captures NCAA outdoor long jump title
Gator qualifies for major championship
Gators men’s golfer Fred Biondi qualifies for U.S. Open
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida baseball blows late lead to lose NCAA Regional Championship to Oklahoma
Florida infielder Colby Halter (5) celebrates his homerun to left center during an NCAA...
Florida baseball wins Sunday double header to advance to NCAA Regional Championship