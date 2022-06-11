Mary Alford announces commission run.

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County Commissioner Mary Alford announced Friday that she will be running for the Alachua County District One seat.

In a Facebook post, she states that she is a candidate but not a qualified candidate and that she would need to raise about 5-thousand-dollars before next Thursday to be considered a qualified candidate.

Alford resigned from the District One seat last month after allegations that she lived outside her district.

In the meantime, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Republican state committeewoman Raemi Eagle-Glenn to fill that vacated seat.

