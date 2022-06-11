One man is dead and another man is injured after a shooting in West Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just before 1pm Ocala Police responded to a shooting that took place outside. Near the 2400 block of NW 3rd St. in West Ocala.

That’s when that found one man was shot in his leg and a second man was shot in his chest.

They both were taken to the hospital where the second victim died. This comes after another shooting last Friday in the same area at the Laurel Park Apartments where a 14-year-old was shot.

Activist Larry Johnson said he wants the shooting to stop.

“There’s a better way of doing things and we don’t have to go around killing each other killing is not the way we can talk things out. Young kids have to realize that they don’t need to be killing each other and throwing their lives away.”

Police are still searching for the person or people responsible for the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.