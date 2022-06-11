Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

Police say 9-month-old Raylon Tucker was taken by his biological mom, Jessica Jones Angulo...
Amber Alert issued for Arizona baby
Weekend Planner 6/10
President Joe Biden speaks with guests as he and first lady Jill Biden host a dinner during the...
Biden, other leaders at summit reach migration pact despite attendance flap
As parents wait for a final decision on vaccines for this age group, a rollout plan is already...
Marathon US hearings to decide fate of COVID shots for kids under 5