Woman arrested after attacking elderly woman on Gainesville bus.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman was arrested today after she allegedly attacked an elderly woman.

Gainesville police officers reported that the elderly woman offered 35-year-old Cara Roberts to buy a gas card at the bus stop.

That’s when Roberts took the card and refused to pay for it.

When the elderly woman confronted her on the bus about it, Roberts got up from the back seats and jumped on top of her attacking her.

The older woman was taken to the emergency room at Shands because of back pain.

When police arrived, Roberts refused to cooperate with them and resisted them searching her and handcuffing her.

She has been charged with battery, petit theft, and resisting arrest.

