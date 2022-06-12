Advertisement

18-year-old mother charged with killing newborn in Colorado

Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor’s...
Leiyla Cepeda is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn. A prosecutor's spokesperson says she was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 the day she was arrested.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NUNN, Colo. (AP) - A Texas 18-year-old was charged with first-degree murder Friday in the stabbing of her baby after giving birth on her own while visiting Colorado with family.

Court documents say Leiyla Cepeda told an investigator the baby was quiet and not moving and did not seem to be breathing but declined to explain why the baby had stab wounds.

A coroner determined the baby was alive when born at the home of her relatives in the small town of Nunn and died of multiple sharp force injuries, according to Cepeda’s arrest affidavit. A pair of scissors was found near the baby’s body, the document said.

Cepeda said she used a pair of scissors to cut the umbilical cord, according to the affidavit. She denied harming the newborn during questioning, KMGH reports.

It’s not known if Cepeda has a lawyer yet.

A prosecutor’s spokesperson says Cepeda was 17 when the baby was born but turned 18 on Friday. She has been charged as an adult.

She is currently in custody at a local hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

