4th and 5th grade essay winners were recognized at Marion County Veterans annual Flag Day event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - For 14 years veterans in Marion County have invited students in 4th and 5th grade who were winners of an essay contest on what the American flag means to them to their annual Flag Day event.

“We take a flag in the classroom what the flag is, how to fold it, why we fold it and what we do and from there it just growing,” said Richard Pirrwitz apart of the Marine Corps League.

“I think it stands for liberty because it reminds me of how hard veterans fought,” said one student.

Veteran, Kenneth Nichols said most of his service was spent on a submarine and he remembers when they were in Europe and everyone appreciated the American flag.

“At the time it was during the Vietnam crisis and the citizens were really supportive of Americans being there and what we were doing in Vietnam.”

As each winner talked about the stars and stripes they were handed a certificate and a gift card from different veteran organizations.

“It is what represents our country and over the years it has become a great one,” said another student reading their essay.

While Pirrwitz, a Vietnam veteran himself explained what is like fighting that war.

“Every embassy that was there we knew it was a shelter. People who we seeking shelter knew where to go because our flag stands for freedom and we help the ones that need.”

After every essay was read there was a flag retirement ceremony where older American flags were burned. Each kid had one thing in common the flag reminds them of why we are free.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.