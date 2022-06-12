5th annual Teach Me To Dance fundraiser raises $16,000 for students

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sunday morning’s rain didn’t stop more than 20 dancers from showing off their moves at a fundraiser in Gainesville.

The fifth annual Teach Me To Dance event was held at Bo Diddley Plaza. It raises money to send children in grades k-12 to an eight-week summer STEM camp at Caring and Sharing.

The three-day event had members from Smooth Flava Dance in Gainesville and even people from North Carolina joined in.

They took the floor doing several different styles including line dancing, urban ballroom, and Chicago-style steppin.

“Our children need more than just Monday through Friday they need more than just the school year we need extended days we need summer but not just summer fun there has to be some summer academics for our children because there’s an achievement gap that we have to close,” said Wanda Lloyd.

They raised $16,000 helping 20 students get into the summer program.

