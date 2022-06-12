Florida women’s track and field claim first team Outdoor National Championship in program history

Eugene, Ore. (WCJB) - Every single day the Florida women’s track and field team practiced for outdoor competition at James G. Pressly Stadium, they only needed to look at the blank spot under “Outdoor Championships” to get all the motivation they needed for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Despite owning a pair of indoor national titles, including this year’s championship, the women’s squad had never won an outdoor title of that magnitude...until Saturday.

After earning 14 points during Thursday’s opening session, the Gators continued to build off their momentum with more impressive performances on the final day of competition. Sophomore Anna Hall set the tone early by finishing first in the long jump portion of the Heptathlon. Her mark of 20′7 inches was 3 1/2 inches longer than Ohio State’s Alexus Pyles to give her 934 individual points and 10 points toward the orange and blue’s team total.

Hall then followed up her strong start by taking 4th place in the sixth event of the Heptathlon - the javelin. Hall competed in the first wave of contestants and hurled her spear 140′7 to lead her group. However, after the second wave, her mark was nearly 12 feet short of the winning distance, so she finished in 4th. It was her first non-top-3 finish in six heptathlon events, but, it did earn her 6 more points toward the Gators team score.

From there, Jasmine Moore took center stage and outclassed the rest of the field in the women’s triple jump. The sophomore transfer from Georgia, who already took home the top spot in the women’s long jump at the Outdoor championships, executed the winning jump in the biggest moment of her career on her third attempt. She flew down the track, hit her first jump, then, after taking two long strides cleared the ground and eventually crashed into the sandpit at a total distance of 46′11 3/4. Her mark was a whole foot more than second place finisher, Ruth Usoro from Texas Tech.

The victory not only gave Moore her second individual title of the championships, but made her the first NCAA woman to win all eight horizontal jumping titles in the same calendar year. Along with Moore’s 10 point effort for her team, teammate Natricia Hooper came in 6th place, so the duo combined for a big 16 point swing for Florida.

In the 400 meters, Talitha Diggs ran away from the competition. Diggs ran a personal best time of 49.99 to capture her first NCAA individual title. Her success added another 10 points to the Gators team total.

In the 800 meters, Imogen Barrett was less than a second behind Kristie Schoffield of Boise State for first place, but even that small difference wasn’t good enough to finish 2nd or 3rd. Instead, Barrett came in 4th place. Even though she didn’t finish the race in a higher position like she’d have liked, she did contribute another 6 points to her team.

When it came to the 400 meter hurdles, Hall answered the need for a strong performance by coming in 2nd place, behind Arkansas’s Britton Wilson in a time of 54.76. The exhausting performance was pushing Hall to the brink of her abilities, but another 9 points continued to build Florida’s chances at claiming their first outdoor national title.

So, entering the 5000 meters, Florida’s team score sat at 65 points, which meant if Parker Valby was able to finish in a position to score at least one point, the Gators would lock up the team title without having to rely on a strong finish from there 4x400 relay team. Even with the pressure of needing to finish 9th or better out of 24 competitors, Valby did exactly what she’d done all year to reach this point - stayed locked in and just focused on runner her race.

Valby jockeyed with NC State’s Katelyn Tuohy throughout the marathon-like race, but, ultimately, Tuohy would pull away down the stretch for the individual title. However, Valby finished right behind her in 2nd place, which added nine points to Florida’s score to give it 74 and officially cement them as NCAA Outdoor National Champions.

By winning both the men’s and women’s 2022 Outdoor National Championships, Florida became the first program to sweep the competition since Oregon pulled off the feat in 2015. Southeastern Conference rival Texas A&M accomplished the difficult feat three consecutive seasons from 2009-2011.

It’s also the 15th time a single team swept women’s indoor & outdoor team titles in a single season.

