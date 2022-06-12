Conservatives attend Rock the Red Rally in Ocala with keynote speaker Eric Trump

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Conservatives throughout North Central Florida gathered in Ocala for the Rock The Red rally.

The event was at Southeastern Livestock Pavilion to educate, motivate and activate patriotism.

It started at 10am with a variety of speakers including Roger Stone, Mike Lindell, and Eric Trump. Gary White attended the event and said he’s been to multiple trump rallies and was excited about the rally.

“Biden would have been one of the greatest presidents ever if he would have just continued the programs that Donald Trump started and stopped being such a thrort to his ideas and attitude, Donald Trump loves this country.”

Trump’s son Eric spoke at the event about various topics including education in the state of Florida.

“Look at education look at what they’ve done with lower education where they’ve taken over every school board in the country they’ve changed the textbooks they’ve changed the curriculum. By the way, thank god this state stuck up for it and wouldn’t allow it to happen.”

The event ended by playing the movie 2000 Mules which talks about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

