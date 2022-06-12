Hundreds gathered throughout NCFL marching for their lives

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of people gathered at Bo Diddley Plaza marching for their lives.

“There are too many people out there dying there are too many kids dying because there are not enough laws preventing madness,” said marcher George Casanova.

Step by step they chanted letting their voices be heard throughout the streets of Gainesville.

A former high school teacher in Pahokee, Florida, Jackie Betz said one of her favorite students was shot and killed at school.

“He shot her in the back the whole student body saw and we all watched her die. I’m here for these high school students, these middle school students we don’t need to live with this kind of fear.”

They all demanded change for stricter gun laws.

“I believe we need to start small I know they’re not going to outright ban assault weapons but I know they can make some change as to the age that you can buy these guns,” said Casanova.

Betz agrees saying it starts with getting assault weapons out of the hands of regular people.

“20 million AR-15 military-style weapons on our streets held by private individuals is insane.”

People told their stories about shootings across the nation in hopes one day their rally cries will lead to change.

