Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Officials issued a silver alert for a 77-year-old man who went missing last Friday.

Rano Jr. Mcgowan was last seen on Southeast Highway 42 in Umatilla, Florida.

He was driving a white Chevrolet pick-up truck, last seen going northbound on US-441.

Rano has been diagnosed with dementia. Sheriff’s Officials believe that he may be trying to travel to Adairsville, Georgia to visit family.

