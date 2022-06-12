Advertisement

Newberry hosts Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball showcase

Championship games will be played at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium
The Premiere Girls Fastpitch "Show me the Money" tournament brought more than 100 youth softball teams from across the country to Newberry.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With $10,000 on the line this weekend and the chance to be seen by the top collegiate coaches in the sport, it’s no wonder more than 100 youth softball teams, from 31 states, descended upon Champions Park in Newberry.

The Premiere Girls Fastpitch “Show me the Money” tournament is a three-day, double elimination format, that features three brackets for teams to compete in - 14u, 16u, and 18u. Each squad is guaranteed to play a minimum of five games.

The teams that advance to Sunday’s round of championship games will play on the campus at the University of Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for a grand-prize of $10,000, with second and third place finishers collected $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. The prize money can be used by the teams for travel expenses, equipment costs, meals etc.

Besides the incentive of playing for a nice chunk of change and where the Florida Gators play their home games, every player in the tournament is vying for the attention of the more than 70 college coaches who’ve been at the venue scouting their next recruiting class.

Coaches from the NAIA level all the way up to Division 1 were on hand to check out the variety of talent in the circle.

State Director for PGF, Bill Hoopes, who annually runs these types of tournaments in Newberry, believes the opportunity it presents for the competing athletes is the best way for them to get the necessary exposure.

“These girls are chasing dreams, they work all high school season to get ready to have an opportunity to play summer ball,” said Hoopes. “They’re competing against some of the best teams from across the country. As you walk around, you can see the backstops, we’ve got just about every team from the SEC here, schools from the BIG10, PAC12.”

“So it’s an opportunity for these girls to be seen at the highest level. Colleges from all divisions to be able to chase their dreams to be able to play for the Women’s College World Series, which we saw just concluded this past weekend.”

Hoopes also said PGF will hold another three-day softball showcase, “Battle for the Diamond” July 8-10.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

FILE - Runners compete in the men's 10,000 meters during the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and...
Gator men’s track & field team runs away with NCAA outdoor title as Fahnbulleh wins twice as individual
Gators thriving in NCAA meet
UF’s Jasmine Moore captures NCAA outdoor long jump title
Gator qualifies for major championship
Gators men’s golfer Fred Biondi qualifies for U.S. Open
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan before an NCAA regional championship baseball game against...
Florida baseball blows late lead to lose NCAA Regional Championship to Oklahoma