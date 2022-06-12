Newberry hosts Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball showcase

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With $10,000 on the line this weekend and the chance to be seen by the top collegiate coaches in the sport, it’s no wonder more than 100 youth softball teams, from 31 states, descended upon Champions Park in Newberry.

The Premiere Girls Fastpitch “Show me the Money” tournament is a three-day, double elimination format, that features three brackets for teams to compete in - 14u, 16u, and 18u. Each squad is guaranteed to play a minimum of five games.

The teams that advance to Sunday’s round of championship games will play on the campus at the University of Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium for a grand-prize of $10,000, with second and third place finishers collected $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. The prize money can be used by the teams for travel expenses, equipment costs, meals etc.

Besides the incentive of playing for a nice chunk of change and where the Florida Gators play their home games, every player in the tournament is vying for the attention of the more than 70 college coaches who’ve been at the venue scouting their next recruiting class.

Coaches from the NAIA level all the way up to Division 1 were on hand to check out the variety of talent in the circle.

State Director for PGF, Bill Hoopes, who annually runs these types of tournaments in Newberry, believes the opportunity it presents for the competing athletes is the best way for them to get the necessary exposure.

“These girls are chasing dreams, they work all high school season to get ready to have an opportunity to play summer ball,” said Hoopes. “They’re competing against some of the best teams from across the country. As you walk around, you can see the backstops, we’ve got just about every team from the SEC here, schools from the BIG10, PAC12.”

“So it’s an opportunity for these girls to be seen at the highest level. Colleges from all divisions to be able to chase their dreams to be able to play for the Women’s College World Series, which we saw just concluded this past weekend.”

Hoopes also said PGF will hold another three-day softball showcase, “Battle for the Diamond” July 8-10.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.