Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation.

Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes.

When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window.

Wright, who had an active warrant in Marion County, opened his door to flee on foot.

A K-9 unit was able to track Wright, who was hiding on an apartment roof.

Officers confirmed that the bag Holmes threw out the window contained cocaine.

Holmes has been charged with possession of cocaine, and concealing evidence.

Wright is being charged with resisting officers a traffic violation and he’s also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Marion county.

