Advertisement

Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men from Ocala were arrested in Gainesville today after police officers stopped them for a traffic violation.

Gainesville police officers pulled over 32-year-old Kenterrell Wright and 30-year-old Tevin Holmes.

When the vehicle stopped, Holmes threw a white object out the window.

Wright, who had an active warrant in Marion County, opened his door to flee on foot.

A K-9 unit was able to track Wright, who was hiding on an apartment roof.

Officers confirmed that the bag Holmes threw out the window contained cocaine.

Holmes has been charged with possession of cocaine, and concealing evidence.

Wright is being charged with resisting officers a traffic violation and he’s also being charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Marion county.

TRENDING STORY: Hundreds gathered throughout NCFL marching for their lives

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer

Latest News

5th annual Teach Me To Dance fundraiser raises $16,000 for students
5th annual Teach Me To Dance fundraiser raises $16,000 for students
4th and 5th-grade essay winners were recognized at Marion County Veterans’ annual Flag Day event
4th and 5th grade essay winners were recognized at Marion County Veterans annual Flag Day event
Man with dementia goes missing
Man diagnosed with dementia goes missing
Two men arrested for traffic violation
Two men arrested after committing a traffic violation