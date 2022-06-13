Alachua County commissioners expect COVID update plus bring back ‘dial-in’ public comment for regular meeting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County commissioners expect an update on COVID-19 in the area during their meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Although, the dais will still be missing a district one representative.

Raemi Eagle-Glenn is set to be sworn into the commission on the morning of June 28th. The county commission meets as a full dias at 11:30 that same day. Eagle Glenn will be the first Republican on the board since 2014.

RELATED STORY: Gov. DeSantis appoints a Republican to the Alachua county commission board

For the regular meeting Tuesday morning, commissioners will hear from the county’s department of health director, Paul Myers about the state of the virus in the county.

Also, public commenters will be able to speak their piece to the dias via phone calls for the first time since February. It’s not the same system that people could use to call-in to meetings during the pandemic. The first test of this new system starts during public comment; that’s scheduled for noon.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Commissioners considering changes to remote public comment

County staff will call on the next commenter to speak based on the last four digits of the phone number calling. Callers can use their three minutes of public comment to speak about items on the agenda scheduled for later on or on items not on the agenda.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.