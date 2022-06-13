Advertisement

Bitcoin plunges as major crypto lender halts operations

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and...
On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers between accounts in order to “honor, over time, withdrawal obligations.”(MGN)
By KEN SWEET
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies were collapsing in price Monday, after a major crypto lender halted all withdrawals citing “extreme market conditions.”

It is the second collapse of a part of the cryptocurrency world in the last two months. The stablecoin Terra imploded in early May, erasing tens of billions of dollars in a matter of hours.

Bitcoin was trading at roughly $22,600 as of midday Monday, down more than 17% in the past day. Ethereum, another widely-followed cryptocurrency, was down more than 20%.

On Sunday, the lending platform Celsius announced that it was pausing all withdrawals and transfers between accounts in order to “honor, over time, withdrawal obligations.” Celsius, with roughly 1.7 million customers, gave no indication in its announcement when it would allow users to access their funds.

“There is a lot of work ahead as we consider various options, this process will take time, and there may be delays,” it said.

Celsius is one of the bigger cryptocurrency lending platforms, with more than $11 billion in customer assets. In exchange for customers’ deposits, the company gives out extremely generous yields, upwards of 19% on some accounts. These lending platforms have come under scrutiny recently because they offer yields that normal markets could not support, and critics have called them effectively Ponzi schemes.

Terra, and its token Luna, offered similar yields on customer deposits. Those tokens collapsed after huge customer withdrawals forced Terra’s operators to liquidate all of the assets being used to support their currencies. The collapse of Terra has spurred calls for reform from the cryptocurrency industry, and calls for Congressional regulation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

Actor Amber Heard stands with her lawyers Elaine Bredehoft and Benjamin Rottenborn before the...
Amber Heard says she doesn’t blame jury in Depp libel case
LIVE OAK SHOOTING
Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member
SUWANNEE SHOOTING
SUWANNEE SHOOTING
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey to face London court on sexual offense charges
METH ARREST
Crystal River man arrested after deputies find him asleep at the wheel