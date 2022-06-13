Crystal River man arrested after deputies find him asleep at the wheel

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Crystal River man is behind bars after he fell asleep at the wheel during a trip to the springs.

42-year-old Anthony Ralph was arrested Sunday morning.

According to reports, deputies found him asleep at the wheel of his truck pulled over on Northwest 234th Street in Newberry.

The arresting deputy had to put the truck in park before the suspect woke up.

Ralph said he was trying to go to Lilly Springs before he took a nap.

2.3 grams of meth were found in the vehicle.

Ralph is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

TRENDING STORY: Two men arrested in Marion county with multiple charges

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.