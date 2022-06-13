Election qualifying period for Alachua County candidates starts

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The election qualifying period for Alachua County candidates started today and ends Friday, June 17.

Mayoral candidates must turn in their paperwork to the city clerk’s office.

Candidates for other positions have to submit their qualifying paperwork to the Supervisor of Elections office in downtown Gainesville.

Alachua County commission seats for districts one, two, and four are up for election.

Also on the ballot are school board seats one, two, five, and a Gainesville at-large seat.

