Gainesville High School senior wins bronze at national rowing competition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville High senior is receiving national recognition for his rowing accomplishments.

Andrew Furlow won the bronze medal at the US National Rowing Championships.

This is the first time a member of Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) has medaled at the competition.

The group features middle and high school students in Alachua County.

GAR had the third most national qualifiers in the country.

