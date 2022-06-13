Gainesville High School senior wins bronze at national rowing competition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville High senior is receiving national recognition for his rowing accomplishments.

Andrew Furlow won the bronze medal at the US National Rowing Championships.

This is the first time a member of Gainesville Area Rowing (GAR) has medaled at the competition.

The group features middle and high school students in Alachua County.

GAR had the third most national qualifiers in the country.

TRENDING STORY: Late Gainesville folk artist is being honored at Santa Fe College

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.