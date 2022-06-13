Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday.

According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace.

The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for surgery.

She is expected to recover from her injuries.

