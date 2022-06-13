Advertisement

Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday.

According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace.

The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m.

The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for surgery.

She is expected to recover from her injuries.

TRENDING STORY: Woman arrested after threatening father of her son with gun

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
16-year-old dies in shooting at Gainesville mobile home park
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Gainesville residents celebrate the completion of an affordable housing community
Road work
Lanes on busy Gainesville road will be closed for repaving road next week
Raynell Reynolds mugshot
HIV positive inmate bites Alachua County corrections officer
GPD vehicle noise enforcement begins
Gainesville Police Department to start enforcing noise law

Latest News

SUWANNEE SHOOTING
SUWANNEE SHOOTING
METH ARREST
Crystal River man arrested after deputies find him asleep at the wheel
YOUTH ROWER RECOGNIZED
Gainesville High School senior wins bronze at national rowing competition
YOUTH ROWER RECOGNIZED
YOUTH ROWER RECOGNIZED