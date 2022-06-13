Live Oak teen arrested for allegedly shooting a family member
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A 15-year-old is in custody after shooting a family member in Live Oak on Monday.
According to Suwannee County deputies, shot someone at the 12700 block of 72nd Terrace.
The teen was arrested around 10:40 a.m.
The victim was taken to a Gainesville hospital for surgery.
She is expected to recover from her injuries.
TRENDING STORY: Woman arrested after threatening father of her son with gun
Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.