Ocala will have a road closure due to the installation of a stormwater system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road closure in Ocala will take place from June 13th until July 22nd.

This closure is due to an installation of a stormwater system.

It will be on SE Osceola Ave between SE 8th St and SE 5th St.

Another closure will be on SE 8th St between SE 1st Ave and SE 3rd Ave.

All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect delays during this time.

