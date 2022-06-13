Ocala will have a road closure due to the installation of a stormwater system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A road closure in Ocala will take place from June 13th until July 22nd.

This closure is due to an installation of a stormwater system.

It will be on SE Osceola Ave between SE 8th St and SE 5th St.

Another closure will be on SE 8th St between SE 1st Ave and SE 3rd Ave.

All necessary devices will be in place to redirect traffic.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect delays during this time.

